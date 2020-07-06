On Tuesday, June 30, 2020, Ruth went home to be with the Lord.
Ruth was born in Dover, New Hampshire April 29, 1937, to Mary and George Bradley Fleming. Ruth was the oldest their three children; Ruth, Caroline and Paul. She graduated from Dover High School, and Keene Teachers College. She then started teaching elementary school.
During this time, she met and married Ray Collins, and in 1963, their son Dennis was born. Later, they moved from New Hampshire to California. Ruth worked for the County Social Services Eligibility Department while they lived in San Jose, and also for Shasta County Social Services when they moved to Redding, CA.
In 1993, She married Norman Walden. A year later they moved to Roseburg, Oregon. Ruth took an early retirement and started doing volunteer work. This included Winston-Dillard Visitors Information Center, The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program, board member of both Winston-Dillard and Roseburg Senior Center. She also worked at the Mercy Hospital gift shop. Ruth was a member of the Roseburg United Methodist Church.
Ruth enjoyed square dancing, Bingo and hand writing.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister; a brother; and son, Dennis Collins. She is survived by her husband Norman; four stepchildren, Debbie (Tim) Anderson, Steve (Diane) Walden, Norma (Santiago) Mosqueda, and Kathy (George) Casebeer; six grandchildren; niece, Tammis (Daniel) Harris; nephews, Rob (Sherry) Collins and Shawn Collins.
At Ruth’s request, no service is planned.
