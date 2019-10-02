Sabrina Diane (Moss) Huckins passed away September 17, 2019, at her home in Grand Junction, Colorado. Sabrina was born to James and Nancy Moss on March 12, 1957, in Sutherlin, Oregon. She graduated from Sutherlin High School in 1975.
Sabrina married Louie "Lonie" Huckins on August 24, 1974, in Sutherlin, OR. They lived in various places and states throughout the western United States. They moved to Grand Junction, CO, in 2006.
Sabrina loved God and it showed very clearly in her life. She was a very kind, compassionate, caring person who was not ashamed to share her faith.
Sabrina was preceded in death by her parents, James Moss and Nancy Moss; her brother, Alan Moss; aunts and uncles. She is survived by her husband, Louie "Lonie" Huckins; daughter, Tabitha Diehl; son and spouse, Joshua and Lisa Huckins; grandchildren, Karmma and Aiden Diehl and Ethan Huckins; brother and spouse, Jerome and Donna Moss; two aunts; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins who all love her and will miss her very much.
Services will be held at the First Missionary Baptist Church in Oakland, OR, on October 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with reception to follow.
