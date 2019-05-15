Sally Stephens died peacefully April 10, 2019, at the age of 85. Born in Spokane, Washington, on May 6, 1934, she moved to Bothell, Washington, where she lived until she graduated from Bothell High School in 1952.
After high school, she worked for NW Airlines and lived in Greenwich Village, moved to Seattle, then Lake Stevens, Washington, where she drove school bus, and finally retiring to Roseburg, Oregon.
She loved dogs and spent her life dedicated to dogs. She was involved in breeding, showing, sledding and coursing her many Malamutes, Borzois and Cuvas. Active in Dog Clubs, Dog rescue and genetic research, she spent her days improving the lives of her pets.
Sally is survived by her brother Angus (Mick) Mcmillian; husband of 47 years, Carl Stephens; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Bob Dillender of Roseburg; stepson and daughter-in-law, Carl and Kim Stephens of Austin, Texas; stepdaughters and sons-in-law, Caren and Dave Dolen of Bremerton, Washington, and Claudia and Darren Sharp of Snohomish, Washington. Memorial services to be held Saturday, May 18th, 2019, at 2 o’clock at the Garden Valley Jehovah Witnesses Kingdom Hall.
