Sam Duane Ferguson of Winston, Oregon passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the age of 79. He was born November 29, 1940 in St. Maries, Idaho, son of John H. and Emma D. (Yarber) Ferguson. He moved to Douglas County with his family as a boy and later went to work for Roseburg Forest Products at Plant II. He retired after 40 years of service.
Sam loved and enjoyed all his family and his lifelong friends. He led a quiet Christian life and gave his all. He was a true hero to all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Pam Arnold Ferguson. He also leaves beloved daughters Sheri Ferguson and Darlene Ferguson as well as beloved grandchildren; Tyler Stinnett, Wyatt Stinnett and Jade Hall and a great grandson, Benjamin Stinnett. Sam has a sister, Darlene Ferguson Spencer and her husband Garry and their children Douglas Spencer, Darin Spencer and Linda Spencer Jones. Sam’s brother is Larry Ferguson and his wife Parma and their children Brandon Ferguson, Brock Ferguson and Bryndie Ferguson Gulledge.
He was described by friends and family as "one in million", but was actually more unique to the world than that.
He was interred at Roseburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Roseburg, Oregon.
