Samuel 'Sam' Franklin Jeffers of Winston, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the age of 95. Sam was born January 6, 1924. in Kansas City, Kansas, son of Franklin Albert and Myrtle Marie Mae (Diehl) Jeffers.
Sam entered the US Army in 1943 to serve our country during WW II and was with the landing at Normandy Beach. After the war he eventually moved to Winston in 1954. He met Marian Lilley and they were united in marriage on December 1, 1960, at the Dillard-Winston Methodist Church. They were married for 54 years before she passed away in 2015.
Marian and Sam owned and operated the Junction Cafe and the Winston In & Out, which later became the Winston Drive Inn for many years. Sam had a heart for service and volunteered over 15,000 hours at the Roseburg VA Hospital helping fellow veterans. He was a lifetime member of VFW and the American Legion. He was also a founding member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, District Twelve Honor Guard providing military rites for veterans at funerals. Sam served as District Commander and State Commander with the VFW and was also active with Military Order of The Cooties. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge in Roseburg.
Sam is survived by children, Sammy Jeffers, Charlotte Tyson, Louise Jeffers, Barbara Sellers, Debi Baker, Susan Sykes, Jerry Matsen and Sheryl Winter. He leaves 28 grandchildren, numerous great and great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Sam was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Marian; a son, Dale Matsen; as well his brothers and a sister.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Roseburg Memorial Gardens in Roseburg, Oregon, with Pastor Bill Sanders officiating. Military rites will be offered by his comrades of the VFW District Twelve Honor Guard. Friends may pay their respects at Taylor's Family Chapel from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019.
