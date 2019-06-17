Sandra La Velle Worthington, age 78, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, following cardiac surgery. She was born in Grand Junction, Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her parents Doris and Wilbert Anderson. She is survived by her husband, Wayne J. Worthington of 61 years; her brother Roger Anderson; three daughters, Lei Cox, Michelle Cano, Patricia Worthington; eight grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
She graduated from Elko High School in 1958 in Elko, Nevada, and worked for the Department of Welfare. She received her Associate Degree in Medical Science from Umpqua Community College and worked for Glenbrook Nickel and was known as a "Brookie".
Cremation was at the Florida Cremation Society, Ocala, Florida.
