Sandra Marie Griess, age 82, of Roseburg, OR, formally of Rogue River, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Sandra was born April 21, 1937 to Truman B. and Alice A. (Lock) Thompson in La Salle, Illinois.
Sandra enjoyed camping, fishing, the great outdoors, and arts and crafts such as tole painting. She was a Merchandiser for 10 years and a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Verl Carl Griess; two sons, Michael (Beverly) and Timothy (Julie); also, by her grandchildren, Heather, Travis, Tim, Tyler and Matthew; along with one great-grandchild, Anna; and countless friends and family.
A special gratitude and thanks to By Your Side and Amedysis Hospice.
At Sandra’s request, no service is planned at this time. Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses is handling the arrangements.
