Sandi Whetzel, long time resident of Days Creek, OR, passed away in her home the morning of July 9th, 2019, with close family by her side. She had been bravely battling cancer over the past several months.
Sandi was born in Canyonville, OR, to Robert and Anna Axt on December 15th, 1949. The Axt family moved several times during Sandi's childhood, but eventually resettled permanently in Days Creek, OR, where Sandi finished her high school career, graduating Salutatorian, class of 1968. It was around this time that Sandi met the one true love of her life, Jim Whetzel. They were married on June 20th, 1970, and spent 44 wonderful years together, until Jim's passing in August of 2014. Sandi was a devoted wife and proud, loving mother of two sons, Trever and Travis, both of Days Creek.
Sandi's passions included her family, her many friends, her original artwork, and her love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Sandi was preceded in death by both parents, a younger brother, Randy Axt, and her husband Jim Whetzel. Sandi is survived by her younger brother Roy; sons, Trever and Travis; daughter-in-law, Rachel; grandsons, Ian, Josh, and Macs; and great-granddaughters, Raegan and Lilly.
Sandi was a blessing to so many during the course of her life and will be terribly missed. Our family wishes to give special thanks Dr. Edward Ottenheimer, Amedisys Hospice, Crossroads Christian Fellowship, and Corinne Jeske for the care and support they provided during the last months of mom's life.
A celebration of Sandi's life will be held on Friday, July 26th, 2019, at 5 p.m. at the Riddle Community Center located at 123 Parkside Street in Riddle, Oregon. A potluck style meal will follow the memorial. Finger foods or desserts are encouraged and appreciated. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers in kind donations be made to the Days Creek Charter School Dollars for Scholars fund in Sandi's name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.