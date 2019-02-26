Sara Lee Gillissen was born to John and Marie Gillissen on December 6, 1948, in Hollywood, California, and was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers.
Sara settled and raised her children in Yoncalla, Oregon, forty years ago. She owned a painting and wallcovering business, "Women at Work," for thirty-five years; it was one of the first woman owned and operated contracting business in Roseburg, Oregon.
The greatest loves of Sara's life were her daughters, Shayne and Megan, and her grandchildren, Hazel, Henry, and Finn.
Sara will always be remembered for her ready laugh and sense of humor and her abundant generosity of time, talent, and money. All who knew her will greatly miss her bighearted love and compassion. Rest in God, dear mother, grandmother, and friend.
A celebration of life will be held at 3160 Whitten Drive in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.