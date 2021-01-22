Sarah Ann Bires, born June 14, 1974, to Denise Williams and Ron Bires, in Springfield, Oregon, died January 7, 2021, in Springfield. At her bedside were loving family members and her devoted partner Michael. She had fought a long valiant battle with kidney disease most of her life. In spite of her illness, Sarah loved life and she loved her family and the many friends she made wherever she lived.
Sarah lived most of her life in the Eugene-Springfield area, except for a few years (2014-2018) with her aunt Dr. Karen Alldredge in Roseburg, Oregon. She also visited and traveled with her grandmother Betty Alldredge.
Sara graduated from Churchill High School, Eugene, in 1992. She visited her grandmother frequently at Garden Valley and later at Linus Oakes Retirement Villages, and loved the staff and residents she met, as they did her. Left to mourn Sarah’s leaving us, but also to rejoice that she is finally free of pain: mother, Denise Williams; sister, Nicole Smith: niece, Riley Darcy; uncle, David Alldredge and wife Diana; cousin, Jennifer Ryker; great-nephew, Logan; great-niece, Miranda, Jake Ryker; cousin, Holly Kolodziejczak and husband Aaron; and her devoted “Gram,” Dr. Betty Alldredge. Sarah also leaves her father Ron Bires and wife Sandy; uncle, Wes Bires, wife Judy; uncle, David Bires and family; and Sarah leaves her loving partner Michael Woods. “Auntie Karen,” Dr. Karen Alldredge, gave her skilled and compassionate care until the end.
The family would like to thank the medical caregivers at OHSI in Portland, Sacred Heart Hospital in Eugene, Mercy in Roseburg, and Riverbend in Springfield and the dialysis labs which provided life services to Sarah. We also thank Hospice for its gracious and caring service at the closing period of her life.
Because of the pandemic, no services can be scheduled now, but we are hoping to celebrate Sarah’s life next summer and scatter her ashes at the Oregon beach as she has requested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.