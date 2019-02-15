Sarah Yoklavich Jones died the morning of February 7, 2019, at home in Roseburg, Oregon, under the loving care of her husband Bob, daughter, Allison, and son, Bryce.
Before moving to Oregon, Sarah and Bob raised their family in Santa Rosa, California. Sarah was born to Dr. and Mrs. Eugene P. Yoklavich in San Diego, and grew up in Torrance and Palos Verdes. She graduated from Bishop Montgomery High School in 1974, attended Sonoma State University, and received a Bachelor's degree in Botany at UC Santa Barbara. After college, she completed the Landscape Architecture program at UCLA. Her passion was creating landscapes using native and drought-tolerant plants.
Sarah was a devoted and joyful wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Her welcoming smile, upbeat attitude, and signature laugh attracted many friends. Sarah loved reading, the outdoors, music, movies, traveling, the beach, hanging with family and friends, and her dog, Huck.
She is survived by her husband of over 40 years, daughter, son, son-in-law, six sisters, two brothers, many nieces and nephews, and life-long friends. Sarah was deeply loved and we will miss her so much. Thank you to Carol, Angie, and Roseburg Hospice for their wonderful care and support.
A memorial celebration will be held May 11, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.