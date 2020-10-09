August 15, 1960 - August 13, 2020
A man easy to love with the ability to draw you into a safe place in his presence. He lovingly cared for his family and was dedicated to his mother. With dignity he lived. With courage he faced hardships. With a firm handshake he made friends. With gentleness he cared for his family as he wrapped us up in his love. We are grateful he has been and always will be a part of our lives.
He battled chronic health challenges since 1963. While this battle is lost, the war is already won. His belief in a resurrection and the fulfillment of Revelation 21:4 gave him a hope and confidence of a better world to come.
He is survived by his wife, Kelly Keller-Hudson; daughters, Shaelynn Steffensen, Nikayla McBride; sons, Tyler Keller, Dylan Keller, Blayz McBride; grandchildren, Kameron Keller, Addison Brooks, Taiah Steffensen, Asa Steffensen, Enan Steffensen, Madison Brookes, Kevin Rodriguez, Kristopher Rodriguez; mother, Beverly Hudson; brother, Michael Hudson; sister, Cheryl Vauk; nieces and nephew, Chantelle Ball, Fellina Hudson, Torren Hudson, Fether Dugan, Kendra Barraza; great-nieces and nephews, Thessaly Ball, Gavin Ball, Brelan Hudson.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Hudson.
Scott was a cowboy at heart and often joked he wanted it said on his tombstone, “I told you I was sick.”
