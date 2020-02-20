Scott Marlo Rifenbark of Roseburg, OR, passed away at OHSU on January 29, 2020 at the age of 61. Scott was born on October 7, 1958 in Hawarden, Iowa to Clifford Raymond Rifenbark and Patsy Anne Lauer.
Scott moved to Roseburg, OR with his family in 1968, where he spent much of his childhood. He graduated from Roseburg High School in 1977. After high school he married his wife Nancy Rifenbark in September of 1977. He chose to attend the Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls, OR where he received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Systems Engineering Technology and during those years, he started his own family with his wife Nancy. Scott moved his family to Hillsboro, OR to begin his career in Technical Writing. In 1989, Scott and his family moved to Buxton, OR on 7-acres to be closer with nature and continue to raise his family. While living in Buxton, Scott opened his own technical writing company in 1992, Knowledge Architects. He also began his football coaching career as a Defensive Coordinator at Banks High School. His coaching career would eventually span 17 years between Banks High School, Feather River College, Portland Fighting Fillies (women’s professional football), and the Seinäjoki Crocodiles (Finland). He coached with his son Charlie during much of his coaching career.
Scott successfully operated Knowledge Architects for eight years before returning to Intel to work on the open-source Yocto Project as the Information Architect and Maintainer from the project’s inception. In 2008, Scott invested in a bar and grill in the country of Belize, with his wife Nancy and his daughter Kristi, which he helped operate while in Oregon. He traveled to and from Belize frequently over the last decade. In 2015, Scott opened his second technical writing company, Scotty’s Documentation Services in Roseburg, OR, where he continued his work in the open-source community.
Over the last several years Scott was also known as “The Dude” and loved to travel the US with his daughter to attend Lebowski Festivals and became a part of “The Achiever” family. Scott also had a passion for music. He taught himself the guitar at the age of 13 and continued playing music throughout his life. At the age of 59, Scott began playing in two performing bands in Roseburg, OR; Whiskey Breathe Repeat, and Widespread Haze. He professionally recorded and released a six track EP with Widespread Haze in October of 2019. Scott was an avid traveler, continuous learner, impactful teacher, and an unforgettable role model.
He is survived by his wife Nancy Rifenbark; daughter, Kristi Rifenbark; sons, Charlie Rifenbark, and Joe Rifenbark; sister, Sue Rifenbark; mother-in-law, Audrey Naef; father’s widow, Patti Rifenbark; in-laws, Richard and Ellen Naffziger, Connie and Jim Ockert, Charlie and Cindy Naffziger, and Ken Naffziger and Irene Gilbertson; three nieces and four nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Patsy Rifenbark, his brother Steven Rifenbark, and his nephew Michael Rifenbark.
A Celebration of Life service and reception will be held at the Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson Street, Roseburg, OR on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.
If you would like to make a donation in memory of Scott in lieu of flowers, please visit https://everloved.com/life-of/scott-rifenbark/donate/.
