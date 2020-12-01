Sebastian Tarascio, 90, of Wethersfield, Connecticut passed away at home in Roseburg, Oregon on November 29, 2020. Sebastian was predeceased by his beloved wife of 69 years, Mary (Cornelio) Tarascio.
Sebastian was born in Floridia, Sicily on May 15, 1930 to Josephine (Amato) and Francesco Tarascio. He met his wife, Mary, when they were children; they quickly became childhood sweethearts.
As youngsters they lived through and survived the invasion and bombing of their town by the allies in 1943.
Married in 1951 in Sicily, they immigrated to the US that same year with three suitcases. They settled in Hartford, Connecticut and lived the American dream.
Sebastian worked as a foreman for a small masonry construction company until retiring in 1990 at age 60.
Sebastian and fellow Sicilian immigrants founded the Italian American Stars in 1953. The social club provided a gathering place for the new Americans. The club also sponsored an amateur soccer team that played at Hartford's Dillon Stadium for many years.
Sebastian and Mary moved to Wethersfield in 1964 where they settled and raised their son Frank.
An avid hunter, Sebastian joined the Wethersfield Hunting Club and was a founding member along with Luigi Giansiracusa and Sebastian Romano of the Italian American Sportsmen Hunting and Fishing Club in 1976.
In 2017, Sebastian and Mary moved to Roseburg, Oregon to live with their son Frank.
Sebastian is survived by his wife and son; sisters, Sebastiana and Gaetana Tarascio of Floridia, Sicily; grandchildren, Billie Tarascio of Phoenix, Arizona, Michael Tarascio of Portland, Oregon and Alex Tarascio of Washington, D.C. In addition, Sebastian is survived by seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving Sebastian are many cousins, nieces and nephews in Sicily and Italy.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Roseburg, Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 12:10 p.m., with interment as Roseburg Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Sebastian's name may be made to the Italian American Stars Social Club at 534 Franklin Ave. Hartford, Connecticut, 06114.
