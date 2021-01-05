Sharlene passed away on December 10, 2020 at the True Living Care Facility in Oakland, OR.
She was born on April 29th, 1941 in Los Angeles, California, however, the family moved to Sutherlin, Oregon shortly thereafter. Sharlene Attended school in Sutherlin and spent most of her life there working at Martin Box Sawmill in Oakland. She eventually becoming a beautician working at several shops in the local area. She worked for over 20 years at the Winchester Beauty Salon and retired there at age 65. Sharlene enjoyed her work and continued doing haircuts and perms at her home. Many times, over a cup of tea. Some of her hobbies were sewing, gardening, reading, day trips but most of all bowling! These were good times until her health forced her to give it all up.
About five years ago, she had been diagnosed with a very rare disease called Progressive Supranuclear Palsy which finally took her early in December of 2020. There was no treatment or cure for this condition. Her faith gave her the courage to deal with this terrible disease as it robbed her of the ability to function.
Sharlene loved all of her friends and family and especially the little ones. She gave her love unconditionally and usually ended a conversation with “I love you.” Her smile was beyond description! Heaven will be so much brighter now that Sharlene is there. To say she will be missed is an understatement.
Sharlene was preceded in death by both parents and a baby, Charles Lee Hunt. She leaves behind her husband Gary; sons, Dennis and James; daughters, Lola and Pattie; 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren. There are also four brothers and three sisters.
A special thanks to all the folks at The True Living Facility in Oakland that went way beyond excellent care this past year. Sharlene was a blessing to all that knew her and our hope is that we all will meet her somewhere, somehow.
Due to the Carona-19 Virus, we will have a family gathering next summer for a remembrance and celebration of her life.
Sharlene, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.
