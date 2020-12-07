Sharon Anne Stapert, age 77, of Roseburg, OR, went to be with the Lord on November 26th, 2020. Sharon was born August 23rd, 1943 in McMinnville, Oregon to Illene and Victor Pearson. She was the oldest of four children.
Sharon was an accomplished artist and writer. Her written works include: 'Poems, Prose and Paintings', 'Snoopy, a bird dog who became family' and 'Coasting the Uphill Road'. As an artist Sharon was a self- taught, award winning painter with oil and pastels. Her work has garnished her features in art galleries and multiple printings of her poetry. Sharon was also an active member of her church and loved her church family dearly.
Sharon is survived by her sister, Sandy; her brother, Victor; her loving son, Michael; three granddaughters and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne, son, Theodor and brother, Rodney.
Sharon’s ash spreading will be announced by the family at later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.