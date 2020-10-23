Sharon Johnson passed away at home with her family at her side on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020. Sharon was born in Richwood, West Virginia, on March 24th, 1942 to William and Carol Stowers. The family moved to Oregon in 1950. Sharon graduated from Roseburg High School and then attended University of Oregon until meeting her lifelong love, Jack Johnson, a whirlwind courtship that lasted nearly 60 years of marriage.
She leaves behind her loving husband Jack; daughters, Renee Astry and Tara Johnson; grandson, Cody Astry; sisters, Kay Russell and Debbie Torgerson; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Due to covid-19 concerns a small family service will be held to honor her memory. She will be missed.
