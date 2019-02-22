Sharon Krause went to be with her heavenly father on February 19, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with renal failure. Sharon was born July 17, 1950, in Salem, Oregon, to Harold and Bertha Bilyeu. Sharron married the love of her life, Garry Krause on May 5, 1986. Sharon was a very happy, loving lady and a friend to everyone. She loved helping people and over the years volunteered at the V.A. Hospital, at Mercy Medical Center as well as many others. She loved to visit the local nursing homes as she loved the elderly. Sharon was a lifetime member of Rainbow for Girls and a past Senior Member of the Ladies of the Moose.
Sharon was preceded in death by her father, Harold, and her grandparents. She is survived by her husband Garry; mother, Bertha Bilyeu; brother, Gary (Vivian) Bilyeu; aunts, Alice Sawyers and Edna Jaquet; uncles, Glen Morley and Roy Morley; and many cousins and very good friends. She will be truly missed.
Sharon’s services will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Kidney Association or a charity of your choice. Please visit Sharon's website at wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.