Sharon LaMay White Booher passed away on May 5, 2020. She was married to Jeffery Booher on March 7, 1992. She was born in Bozeman, Montana, October 15, 1949 to father Glen White and mother Beth White.
She is survived by sisters Barbara Baily of Colorado and Debbie Flannagan of Bozeman, Montana; lots of nephews and nieces. She will be in our hearts forever.
There will be a family get-together at Civil Bend Cemetery in Winston, OR, on July 25, 2020 at 5 p.m. A potluck will be held at River Forks Park on July 26, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for family and friends.
