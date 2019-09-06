Daughter, Mom, Gramm, Sister, and friend to many, Sharon Rose Dailey passed away June 26, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born to Jack and Dorothy Mason on May 20, 1943 in Portland, OR.
Sharon is survived by her mother Dorothy Mason of Roseburg; son, Chris Miller of Yerington, NV; daughter, Stacey Birch of Winston; sister, Shelley Mason of Roseburg; brother, Bob Mason of LaGrande; and grandchildren, Sadie Risley of Winston, Baylie Black of Roseburg, Zachary Miller of Sutherlin, Trace Miller of Sutherlin, Lane Miller of Sutherlin; and great-grandson, Rhett Risley of Winston.
She was so anticipating the birth of great-grandson Rhett Risley by granddaughter Sadie Risley and husband Tyler. Not having her here to hold him was heartbreaking, however she was right along Sadie's side, holding her hand and showering him with kisses.
She is a 1961 graduate of Roseburg High School, was the first Miss Douglas County in 1961, was a homemaker for several years before going to work for the State of Oregon, where she remained until her retirement.
She loved painting, perfumes, her coffee and a lot of her favorite coffee creamer, watching the same Hallmark movies over and over, watching every Seattle Mariners baseball game, her many plants, flowers, and decorating her home, particularly with her love of candles and pillows. Although they drove her crazy, she adored her many cats, who also adored her.
Known for her kindness, being easy to talk to, and having a flare for fashion all her own, she also had great class, a little orneriness, and a lot of stubbornness.
Having left us far too soon, she is and will be greatly missed.
Gramm, Mom....we love you to the moon and back..and more..so much more..
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. in the River Forks Park pavilion. Bring an appetizer if you wish (optional).
