Sheril Jean Scott Pearson, 70, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her home.
Sheril was born April 11, 1950 in Ogden, Utah to Thomas Scott and Rhea Child.
Sheril graduated from Minico High School. She also attended Rick’s College in Rexburg where she met the love of her life, Gary Blaine Pearson.
Sheril and Gary were married on June 12, 1970 in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Sheril was a homemaker, caring for her home, her children and the many others placed in her care and keeping. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Sheril is survived by her husband, Gary of Roseburg, OR; children, Laurie (Robert) Palmer of Redmond, WA, Benjamin (Laura) Pearson of Grants Pass, OR, Amy (Clay) Hansen of Moscow, ID, and Sarah (Mitch) Roderick of Springfield, OR; siblings, Richard (Connie) of Mesa, AZ, Kent (Linda) of Woods Cross, UT, Douglas (Sharie) of Mapleton, UT, and Wayne (Allison) of Round O, SC; and eight grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Janet Hunt.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Lost River Cemetery in Moore, Idaho under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home.
Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
