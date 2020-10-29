Sept. 6, 1942 – Oct. 10, 2020
Sherman "Red" was born September 6, 1942 in New Boston, Texas to parents Sammie and Wanda.
Red grew up in Texas and served in the Air Force. He worked for 35 years as a roofer; he also drove semi.
Red has lived in Douglas County for the past eight years.
Red loved spending time with his family, classic cars, watching wrestling , and fishing.
He is survived by his loving wife and best friend Shirley "Jean" ; their children Kelly, Tracy, Jamie, Roy, and Shirley and their spouses; ten grandkids, Jennifer, Elisabeth, Mariah, Kyle, Krystal, Sean, Kelly, Ryan, Sharina, Samantha, and their spouses; and eight great-grandkids. He is preceded in death by his parents Sammie and Wanda, his sister Pat, and his son Scott.
There will be a private Celebration of Life Sunday, November 1, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.