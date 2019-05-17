Sherri Ann Hu, age 38, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. She was born in Fontana, California, on October 18, 1980, to parents Gerald and Patti (Maltbie) Cook.
Sherri moved to Oregon with her family in middle school and graduated from South Umpqua High School. While at South Umpqua High she met the love of her life, Phillip Hu, and the two were married in February of 2000. Phillip and Sherri had a daughter, Alli in 2006. Sherri's true love and passion was her family and all things that accompanied that calling.
She was preceded in death by grandparents Harold and Shirley Maltbie (Moe and Pa); Ruth Cook; and mother-in-law, Ginny Hu. She is survived by her loving husband of 19 years, Phillip Hu; daughter, Allison Hu; parents, Jerry and Patti Cook; sister, Terri Cook; father-in-law, David Hu; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been setup at Umpqua Bank in the name of Alli's education. A celebration of life will be held at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Community Conference Hall on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.
