Sherry Kay Meyer-Paroz, age 62, was born in Roseburg, Oregon, in 1957 to Ronald and Norma Meyer, and passed from this earth into Heaven on August 8, 2019.
Sherrys childhood was spent in Lookingglass, she attended Lookingglass Elementary and graduated from Douglas High School in 1975.
Living in the country, Sherry had a happy childhood, loved all animals, and enjoyed raising a lamb for 4-H and taking it to the fair. She especially loved her feisty quarter horse, Skeeter, that she handled like a pro. She always had a cat or two, and a loving rat terrier, Dixie.
As a young woman, Sherry held many jobs before operating her own house-cleaning business, serving homes around the area. In 2001, Sherry married Scott Paroz and they lived on Scotts family ranch in Happy Valley. Sherry was plagued with several serious illnesses, to include suffering from painful pancreatitis for years before it finally took her life. Sherry was loved by her family and had a zest for life when feeling well.
Survivors include her husband Scott; mother, Norma Meyer; sister, Chris and husband Sid Norton; brother, Rick Meyer and wife Brenda Gibson; aunt Dode and uncle Bob Reagles; aunt Betty and uncle John Botz; uncle Dave and aunt Bonnie Wylie; many nieces and nephews, cousins, friends, and her beloved cats. Sherry was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Meyer.
A family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Taylors Family Mortuary is handling the cremation arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.