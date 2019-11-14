Our beloved wife, mother and grandmother Sherry Minty Dineen, age 83, passed away October 31, 2019, in her home surrounded by her loved ones. Sherry was born in Porterville, CA, on July 26, 1936.
A woman of God, Sherry loved her family and friends and cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed church activities, VFW Axillary, TOPS, rock hounding, fishing, hunting and gardening. Sherry spent many years of her life as a Sunday School teacher; devoted to spreading the word of God through her actions and her love of all.
Sherry is survived by her husband of 27 years, Robert ‘Bob’ Dineen; daughters, Debra (Vernon) Tapley of San Antonio, TX, Carmen (John) Marquez of Appleton, WA, and Cindy Dean of Myrtle Creek, OR; her sisters, Carmen Rice of Roseburg, OR, Betty Barry of Myrtle Creek, OR, Geraldine (Merritt) Morrow, Suzann (Jim) Wray of California, and Patty (Owen) Russell of Myrtle Creek, OR; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Sherry was proceeded in death by her husbands, Clyde Baker and Raymond Cambron; her parents, John and Jesse Sylvester; her sister and brothers, Pamela Saulsbury, Walter, David, and Junior Sylvester.
Sherry was a member of First Baptist Church of Riddle.
In lieu of a memorial service, family and friends are invited to a celebration of life on November 17th, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Riddle. Memorial contributions are suggested for a veteran’s association such as the VFW, Wounded Warrior, etc. or to First Baptist Church of Riddle.
