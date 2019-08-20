Sheryl R. Winter passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at her home in Winston, Oregon. She was born June 25, 1953, in Burley, Idaho, and moved at an early age to Myrtle Creek, Oregon.
Sheryl met Kirk Winter and they were united in marriage on April 18, 1980. They owned and operated the Winston In & Out, which later became the Winston Drive In.
Sheryl was a loving mother and is survived by three children, Scott, Kyle and his wife Brandee and Kimberly. She has six grandchildren, Kiana, Torrent, Temperance, Constant, Imogene and Kyah. She also leaves a brother, Jerry Matsen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kirk; her parents, Sam and Marion Jeffers; as well as a brother, Dale Matsen.
Graveside services will be held at Roseburg Memorial Gardens on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Friends may pay their respects on Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Taylor's Family Chapel in Winston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.