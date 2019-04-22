Shirley Ann (Goodwin) Erickson Gunter passed peacefully from this life on April 5, 2019, surrounded by her family's love. Shirley was born in Portland, OR, to Ronald and Betsy Goodwin. The family moved to Roseburg, where Shirley graduated from high school in 1954. During her time in Roseburg, she was the Douglas County Rodeo Queen and won numerous roller-skating competitions while she managed the Rolletta Skating Rink.
Shirley had three previous marriages before her 1996 marriage to John Gunter, Sr. Happiness reigned in their household until John's death in 2011. Shirley grew bored with retirement and began to volunteer at the State Capitol gift shop which led to her becoming a receptionist and Page when the legislature was in session. Following her death, she was honored for her service on both floors of the legislature.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Beverly, Marjorie, Robert, James and twin, Sharon; and her son, Jeff Erickson. She is survived by sisters, Doris(Jack) Mathis, Mary Sexton, and Dorothy Butorivich; stepchildren, Lael (Darrell) Cooksley, Jeff (Win) Gunter, John, Jr. (Randi) Gunter; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Service will be in the Capital Manor Auditorium Saturday, April 27th, 2019, at 2 p.m. Donations may be made to Willamette Valley Hospice or Willamette Valley Humane Society.
The family would like to thank Capital Manor and Willamette Valley Hospice for their loving care in Shirley's final days.
Cremation arrangements by Virgil T. Golden Funeral Services Salem, OR.
