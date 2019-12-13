Shirley Ann Triber, age 93, of Roseburg, OR, died on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Roseburg.
Shirley was born on December 20, 1925 in Litchville, N. Dakota to Jens Severin (Rene) and Emma (Rockswold) Sater. She was raised on a farm in LaMoure, N.D. where she was baptized, confirmed and attended the North LaMoure Church. She attended grade school in a country school and later completed high school in Hastings, N.D. Shirley then attended nursing school at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, ND. Following her education, she moved to Seattle and began working as a nurse for the Boeing Company.
Shirley later married Ivar Winfield Oerman in Seattle after WWII. She began raising her family there and worked at Northwest Hospital in Seattle. She was widowed on September 22, 1962. She continued raising her family in Seattle until 1967 after she married Forrest Earl Triber in Anchorage, AK on August 5, 1966 and the family moved to Laos in 1967, where Forrest worked for US Aid/Bureau of Public Roads. Upon retirement, they moved to Longview, WA in 1970, and then to Sutherlin, OR in 1971. They lived on a hobby farm where they raised walnuts, sheep and several animals. They were both involved in the community where Shirley was a member of the Lady Lions Club, Red Hat Society, St. John’s Lutheran Church, served as a volunteer for The Pantry, and was in the church Altar Guild. She proudly served on the Sutherlin School Board for many years. She and Forrest were very active in Sutherlin and one year were named Man and Woman of the Year for their involvement in the city. Her husband Forrest died on September 13, 1990. Shirley remained in Sutherlin until 2013, when she moved into the Linus Oaks Retirement Center. After moving to Roseburg, she attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Heather and husband Danny Meals of Roseburg, OR; four sons, Rick Oerman of Moab, UT, Ron Oerman and wife Cyndi of Peshastin, WA, Roger Oerman and wife Marty of Sutherlin, OR and Jon Oerman and wife Pam of Eagle Point, OR; 14 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her companion, Richard (Dick) Stark of Linus Oaks and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Arthur Sater in 1991, and her sister, Mavis Sund in 2002.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 321 N. Park Ave, Roseburg, OR.
Private inurnment of the cremated remains will be in the Fair Oaks Cemetery in Sutherlin.
The family suggests, that if desired, memorials may be given to the Shriner's Hospital for Crippled Children or to St. Paul's Lutheran Church School in Roseburg.
