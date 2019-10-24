November 21, 1938 – October 18, 2019
After a long illness, Shirley M. Morris died on October 18, 2019, with her only daughter, Jackie Rae at her side. Born November 21, 1938 in Roseburg, Shirley was one of four siblings, and the daughter of Glen Wilson and Phyllis DeVeny Wilson. Her father was a farmer, prospector and entrepreneur, so Shirley grew up living in many small towns and rural areas from Colorado, through Wyoming; eventually settling in Tiller. It was while she was working at Ruth Mount’s Tiller Café that she met Vernon D. Morris who had been recently discharged from the Navy and was taking a scenic tour through the back roads of the country. They settled in Tiller where they raised their daughter; Vern working for the Forest Service and Shirley driving the school bus.
Shirley worked at the mill and at other jobs, but her primary interest was in making a family home. She was a talented seamstress who also knitted and crocheted; her friends often received handmade gifts, and in later years, her apartment at Adams House in Myrtle Creek was crowded with her sewing machine and boxes of yarn. But for real recreation, there was bowling. Shirley and Vern were active members of several bowling leagues where she often held the record high average. Nickel Bowl was a second home and she made many lifelong friends through her leagues.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Jackie Rae Morris Robertson; her husband, John; her three grandchildren, Amy Smith, Jason Smith, and Erin Zimmerman; great-grandchildren, Aletha Garcia and husband Mark, Apryl Beamer, Aaron Beamer, Audevon Beamer, Brian Dockery, Dacoda Carlson, Austin Kimball, Kane Smith, Ian Harding, Mason Harding, Payden, and Ruger; her great-great grandchildren, Lee Garcia, Johnny Garcia, and Angel Winters. Her husband, Vern, died in 2003. Her brother, Jack Wilson and one sister, Donna Lockling, predeceased her, as did her great-granddaughter, Ellie Harding. One sister, Karen Wilson, is still living.
Shirley was a strong and direct woman; honest, kind-hearted, caring. Her daughter Jackie would like to gratefully acknowledge the love and care given to Shirley during these last years; particularly by Lisa Black in her assisted living home; and by Angie providing hospice care.
Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life gathering and potluck on November 23rd , 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in the Javelin Ormand Community Center in Canyonville.
