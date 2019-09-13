Shirley Mae (Woods) Caskey, age 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019, at her home at Riverview Terrace. She was born February 17, 1929, in Roseburg, Oregon to Eugene and Evangeline (Eva) Woods.
Woody, as Shirley was known as she was growing up, attended Roseburg schools and graduated from Roseburg High School in 1947. Shirley drove a school bus for a few years but spent most of her working life as the secretary and bookkeeper for their automotive repair shop, Caskey’s Garage. She was a great cook and baker and was specifically known for her blackberry pie. Shirley liked camping in her early married years and then enjoyed their place at Tenmile Lake, where many special memories were made. She was a member of the Lions Club and attended Westside Christian Church.
Survivors include her daughters Connie Johnston and her husband Paul, and Dona Black, her husband Tom; and son, Jeffrey Caskey (all of Roseburg); brother, Bob Wallace and his wife Pat; grandchildren, Brian Bronson, Jason Bronson, Jennifer Parnell, Keri Pennell, Angela Svetich, Holly Wright, Tracy Perry, Todd Black and Jodi Lollar; 21 great-grandchildren; nieces, Becky Willhite and Connie Valliere; nephew, Bruce Willhite; cousins, Roger Boucock, Jerry Boucock, Brooke Boucock, Jodi Boucock, Gordon Gibbs, Harold Ray Boucock; and friends Lee and Norma Holmes and Jack and Yvonne Rogers. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 69 years, Donald Caskey; a sister, Emmagene; and aunts, Jessie Hughes and Jeanette Boucock.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, September 20, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Westside Christian Church. Pastor Rick McMichael will officiate. Private interment will be within the grounds of Roseburg National Cemetery. Please visit www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave the family fond memories and condolences.
