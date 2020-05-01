On March 8, 2020, Shirley Maxine Petterson, 85 years of age, graduated from this life to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born May 16, 1934 to Edward and Kaye Lake of Eureka, Calif., where she also attended public schools, graduating in 1952. Shirley was active in cappella choir, a majorette and competed in Miss Eureka beauty contest. Shirley loved fashion and modeled throughout her life, even in later years helping to raise money for Mercy Foundation at Seven Feather Festival of Trees.
In 1955, Shirley married the love of her life, Richard (Dick) Petterson. Together they shared 50+ years. They were blessed with four sons; Michael Joseph (1955 - passed away at 1 week of age), Robert Edward (1956), Baby Petterson (1958 - passed away at birth) and William Arthur (1959).
In 1961, they moved to Canyonville and she worked at South Umpqua State Bank, Douglas National Bank and Coffenberry Middle School as Secretary while Dick taught industrial arts and coached sports. Together, they made a beautiful life and built their dream home on top of Woodcrest Dr. in Tri City in 1967.
In 1974, they purchased Del’s Building Supply in Tri City and operated this business for 28 years. During this time, Shirley was an accountant for their business and Valley Tire in Myrtle Creek.
Shirley and Dick were active all of their years in Douglas County serving in organizations including; Clothe-a-Child, Chamber of Commerce, Elks Lodge, Lion’s Club, Miss Douglas County Scholarship Pageant, Mercy Foundation Festival of Trees, member of the Birthday Club (for over 50 years!) and Dollars for Scholars. Shirley and Dick helped establish and remained active with South Douglas County Food Bank and Wixson Family Scholarship. In 1991 she was recognized as Woman of the Year (with Dick, Man of the Year in 1987).
Shirley and family loved trips to their Idaho cabin on the Pend Oreille River. Every day, she rode the jet ski. Traveling was a special part of the Petterson’s lives. She would often say, “Sometimes you just have to get out of Dodge!”
In July 2005, they celebrated 50 years of marriage with a celebration at their home with friends from college, their beloved community and family. Dick unexpectedly passed away later that year. Shirley, in spite of health challenges, remained active and vibrant throughout the community, even hosting four international students.
She is survived by her two beloved sons, Rob and Will; grandchildren, Zac Petterson, Jodi Petterson (Travis Maxon), Rory Petterson, Kasi (David) Schroeckenthaler; great-grandchildren, Sage, Scottie, Little David, Gabriel, Evelyn, Teddy, to-be Baby Shirley; also, Shirley’s sister, Joy Frazier of Eureka, Calif.
Shirley was a beautiful Christian woman and involved with Tri City Church of Christ for many years. She supported every good cause, visited countless people with her dog, Sadie, hosted generations of children and families at her backyard swimming pool and absolutely loved life and the community. It is accurate to say that there have been few people born so full of life and love as Shirley Maxine Petterson. She was adored and memories of her are treasured in the hearts of all who knew her, especially her family and close friends.
The family wants to extend special thanks to Davita Roseburg Mercy Dialysis, which she called her “second home.”
Due to pandemic, services will be postponed. Service information will be posted later.
