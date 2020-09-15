A memorial service for Shirley Petterson will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Millsite Park Pavilion in Myrtle Creek. Social distancing is encouraged.
There will be seating available but, if you would prefer to sit in the grass, please bring a lawn chair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.