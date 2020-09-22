Shirley R. Robertson passed away on September 2nd, 2020 in Springfield, OR at McKenzie Willamette Hospital. She was born to Ruth Marjorie Patchin, age 32, and George Louis Junge Jr., age 31, in Long Beach, California, September 14th, 1946.
She spent many years as a waitress and bartender before marrying Danny King, October 23rd, 1963, where she moved to his Air Force base in Roswell, New Mexico. Although they were no longer married, together they had Shannon in 1972. She then joined Lumber & Sawmill Workers Local Union #2949, Roseburg Forrest Products Plant #4 in Riddle, OR in 1973. She then married Lonnie Robertson on July 8th, 1977, and together they welcomed their son, Shawn in 1978. She worked for them 27 years as a Skoog Operator and a Round Table Offbearer, until an injury there resulted in her early retirement in 1999.
Shirley enjoyed baking, arts and crafts, camping, fishing, target shooting, gardening in her yard, horseback riding, riding on the dunes and she loved the beach. She had such a strong love for her family.
Shirley is survived by her two kids Shannon (Brent) Shawn (Tami); very special grandkids Logan (Dariyan), Alexus (Kyle) and Brayden; her great-granddaughter Lola Nadine; and a new one on the way, come February. She was their one and only Nana, “their rock’” as she always said, who loved them to the Moon and Back.
Shirley always made everyone's birthdays and holidays so very special and always was here for us all. After retirement, she never had a good quality of life as her health went downhill sadly. She will be missed by so many, as she always left an imprint with all that knew her, but she’s no longer in pain and no more suffering.
Per her request, there will be no services but her kids and grandkids will privately be spreading her ashes out into the ocean as she wished for on September 26th. Until we see you again mama and Nana, may you rest easy up there and don't give them too much hell, as you are now our beautiful guardian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.