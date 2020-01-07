Shirley was born in Enterprise, Oregon and is survived by one daughter, Debra Messner, two sons, Steve Guhlke and Chuck Guhlke, as well as two sisters and one brother. She was blessed with five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Family and friends were important to Shirley. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, music and good food.
Family and friends will be gathered together at the Winston Community Center in Winston, Oregon, Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. for a celebration of life and potluck.
