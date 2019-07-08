Stanley James Davis, age 79, of Wilbur, OR, passed away June 19, 2019, at South Hills Rehabilitation Center in Eugene, OR.
Stanley served in the US Military during the Korean War. Once out of the military he made his living as a truck driver. He also learned to fly airplanes, race cars, and raised cattle. Stan loved his John Deere tractor too.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Evelyn LaVonne Davis; a son, Charles; and two daughters, Evelyn and Tanya; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; also, many loving nieces, nephews and relatives.
He will be forever missed!
