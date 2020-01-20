Stephanie Dawn Lane passed away January 15, 2020 after a battle with diabetes and multiple complications.
Stephanie was born October 10, 1974; a Sutherlin native, Stephanie attended Sutherlin High School and graduated in 1992.
Stephanie enjoyed her family and friends, helping her mother and step-father at the Eagles. She was employed in various occupations as a newspaper carrier, deli worker and housekeeping, until her health complications prevented her from working.
She joins her grandparents, Bill and Joyce Priest; her father, Dave Clinton; as well as other family members who awaited her with open arms at heaven’s gates.
Stephanie is survived by sons, Matthew Lane and Zeph Ruhs; mother, Janet Clinton; companion, Tiny Ruhs; grandchildren, and many cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Father’s House at 378 E. 2nd Ave, Sutherlin, followed by graveside services at Valley View Cemetery before returning to the church for a potluck and stories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.