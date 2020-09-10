STEPHEN BOLEY ANDERSON
Our dad, husband, grandpa, uncle, cousin and friend passed away September 5, 2020 at home in Roseburg, Oregon with his beloved family at his side. He was born May 17, 1941 in Idaho Falls, ID to Alton and Norma (Boley) Anderson, joining brother David and sister Joyce to complete their family.
Stephen married Hilea Patterson in 1965, and together they lovingly raised daughters, Dominique and Tanji. They divorced but maintained a good relationship. In 1991, he married Holly Northrup and became dad to her young children, Justin and Jade.
Many years of his life were involved in learning, working in, and eventually operating the family business, Andy’s Smorgasbord. Stephen was the creative mind in the kitchen and a true “foodie.” He loved creating and perfecting recipes and sharing cuisines of the world with diners; and was dedicated to offering a true fine dining experience, especially in an era when there were few such places in Salt Lake. After closing the restaurant, he continued in the industry and shared his passion and knowledge with other restaurateurs as a representative for Sysco Foods, from which he retired.
Owning and operating a restaurant was more than a full-time job, but he miraculously made sure there was a lot of fun in life! The family adventures seemed endless: driving to a picnic site near a stream in the canyons for a breakfast cookout, skiing at Brighton, camping on a remote beach in Lake Powell, fishing and camping at Fish Lake, visiting National Parks. Oregon was his second home in life and the adventures continued in the Pacific Northwest, camping, crabbing at the coast, and fishing in the ocean. It was just last week that he was enjoying the spectacular Oregon coast that he loved so much!
Stephen’s creativity extended from the kitchen to his garden and workshop. Every home he lived in had a spectacular garden that always included fruits and vegetables which he used fresh or home-canned for his delicious cooking. He was always crafting something extraordinary in his workshop for his home, loved ones or friends – from one-of-a-kind recipe boxes to hand carved rocking horses, to furniture made from Oregon wine barrels.
He is survived and dearly loved by wife Holly; children, Dominique Anderson, Tanji (Robert) Northrup, Justin (Jennifer) Freeman, and Jade (Corey) Newman; grandchildren, Alexandria, Christian, Emily, Mackenzie, Max, Henry, Phoebe, and granddaughter nicknamed Marmalade expected in January; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his parents, siblings, and mother-in-law.
Due to COVID, a private Celebration of Life is being held in Roseburg. A memorial service in Salt Lake City will be planned when it is safe for larger gatherings.
Donations may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley: www.bgcuv.org
Taylor’s Family Mortuary is handling arrangements.
