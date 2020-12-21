Steve Guido, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and boss, entered Heaven’s gate on December 12, 2020. Preceded in death and waiting were his parents Frank and Nina Guido; brother, Jeff Guido; sister, Gayle (Guido) Towner; brother-in-law, Deryle Towner; and grandson, Mason Guido.
Steve was born February 26, 1947 in San Jose, California. The Guido family and Steve moved to Roseburg from San Jose in 1964. Two years later, Steve went in the Army and was deployed to Vietnam. Upon Steve’s return to Roseburg, he married Kathy Driscoll, with two sons soon to follow, Craig and Darby Guido.
Steve worked for Umpqua Sand and Gravel and Guido Construction. In 1979, the company was sold and that is when Steve, his sister Gayle and brother-in-law Deryle started a construction company, “GCon”. Then in 1986, Steve branched out on his own starting Cradar Enterprises continuing to present.
In 1981, Steve and Peggy, (a high school sweetheart), rekindled an old flame, soon to be married. With that union came Peggy’s daughter, Vanessa. Then in 1984, together they had Nina. There were many fun times traveling to the coast with family and friends, dune bugging, and standing around the camp fire telling lots of stories. Steve was always proud of his family and extended family and was there to help in anyway. He loved family gatherings and getting together with friends to reminisce.
Steve is survived by his loving wife Peggy Guido; sons, Craig Guido (Cherlyn) and Darby Guido (Dorena); daughters, Vanessa Bates and Nina Guido; seven grandchildren, Jack and Ollie Guido, Sierra, Ariella and Dylan Guido, Kennedy and Khloe Bates; and one great-granddaughter, Aurora. He also leaves behind Uncle Gene and Aunt Rose; brothers, Patrick (Cindy), Kelly (Mona); sister, Susan (Mike) Gomes; brother-in-law, Jesse Montoya (Donna) as well as many nieces and nephews.
Steve was a very proud Veteran of the Vietnam War. He loved his country and his fellow Veterans and was always eager to help in any way he could. So in lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the following: Vietnam Vets of America- Umpqua Valley Chapter 805, 4601 Carnes Rd. Suite 880, Roseburg, Oregon 97471 or Special Material Fund 1894 SE Douglas Ave, Roseburg, OR 97470.
Due to current Covid restrictions, there will be a private family service. Please visit www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave the family fond memories and condolences.
After Glow
I’d like the memory of me
To be a happy one.
I’d like to leave an afterglow
Of smiles when life is done.
I’d like to leave an echo
Whispering softly down the ways.
Of happy times and laughing
Times and bright and
Summer days.
I’d like the tears of those who grieve,
To dry before the sun,
Of happy memories that I leave
When Life is done.
