Steven was the son of Darrell and Lillian Brown of Canyonville.
He lived and worked in South Douglas County most of his life and considered Canyonville his home. Steven was a Logger, Chip Truck and Log Truck driver, Saw Mill owner and operator. He also lived and logged in Forks, Washington and Alaska, until settling back in Canyonville in 1981. Steven loved spending time with family and friends, riding his motorcycle, walking timber and The Price is Right.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Canyonville Community Center, 110 SW Pine Ave., on February 29, 2020 at 12 noon. Questions call 971-288-7653.
