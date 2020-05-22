On Saturday, May 16, 2020, Steven Mark Johnson passed away at the age of 73. Steven was born on February 20, 1947 in Portland, Oregon to Bobby and Doris Johnson.
After years of working highway construction, Steven took a position with the City of Myrtle Creek, eventually becoming Public Works Director. He retired in 2007, having been employed there for over two decades. During those years, he had a hand in many projects around the City, such as the placement of the Horse Creek Covered Bridge over Myrtle Creek, construction of the bandshell in Millsite Park, and the development of the Myrtle Creek Golf Course to name but a few. Steven had also been active in the Myrtle Creek Lion's Club for many years, and was honored by the Chamber of Commerce on more than one occasion for his contributions to the community.
In July of 2002, Steven married Kathleen Duncan, and between them had three daughters. After his retirement, he and Kathleen enjoyed golfing, fishing, and traveling.
Steven was preceded in death by his mother, Doris, and his father, Bobby. He is survived by his wife Kathleen, his daughters Alisha, Kendra, and Kari, and his seven grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.