Steven Michael Fisher, 71, was suddenly taken from us on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 6:27 a.m. while residing at Rose Haven Nursing Center.
Born in San Jose, CA, to Ruth Elaine Vanatta and Richard Ernest Fisher. He served 21 years in the U.S. Army. He fought in the Vietnam War. Served from 1967 to 1988.
Steven will be remembered for his sarcasm and humor; he was always joking with his loved ones. He is a beloved father and husband.
Steven is survived by his loving and faithful wife of 47 years; five children; 17 grandchildren, with one on the way; two great-grandchildren; and two sisters.
The funeral service will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 12 p.m. at the LDS Church, 351 St. John St, Sutherlin, OR 97479, with interment at the VA Cemetery. The viewing will be held from 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at the time of service.
