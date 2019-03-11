Steven (Steve) Llloyd Steidl, age 64, died on March 6, 2019, from complications due to prostate cancer that had metastasized to his bones. He was born January 30, 1955, in Bend, Oregon, to William and La Donna Steidl. Steve's parents preceded Steve in death.
Steve lived in Tenmile, Oregon, with his wife, Sheila Steidl. Steve is survived by his son, Joseph and Amber Steidl, and his daughter, Amanda Steidl and Scott Ortman. He was so proud and absolutely loved his grandkids, Tabitha, Alex, Austin and Asher. He is also survived by his brother, Bob and Charlotte Steidl; sister, Carolyn and Spence Lepman; brother, Doug and Robin Steidl; four nieces; one nephew; five great-nieces; four great-nephews; one great-great-niece; one great-great-nephew; and two more kids baking.
Steve graduated from United Electronics Institute in August of 1976. He had a couple of jobs before he actually became a motor winder for Industrial Electric Co. He then moved up to getting his Limited Supervising Electrical license for Roseburg Lumber in Green, then moved to Roseburg Lumber in Riddle. He loved his job but had to retired too soon because of his cancer.
Steven loved to watch racing of any kind, and loved hunting, camping, going to Bandon to pick up 20 lbs. of rocks we always carried back home so he could polish them. He loved wood working, and made lots of different things to give away to his family. His most favorite thing was just driving in the mountains or going target practicing with his family. He had also had the bug of wanting to go gold panning in the creeks around here.
Steven really would have liked people to donate to our local Community Cancer Center in Roseburg, OR.
We will have a celebration of life sometime this summer.
