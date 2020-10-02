Susan Kaye (Alexander) Sutton passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020, at the age of 63. Sue was born February 8, 1957 in Roseburg, Oregon to Walter and Georgia Alexander.
Sue graduated from Douglas High School in 1975 and went on to study computer programming at Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls, Oregon.
After college, Sue worked as a computer operator for Roseburg Forest Products and then on to Douglas County Courthouse in data processing. It was there at work where she met the love of her life Michael James Sutton and were united in marriage on July 25, 1981. She recently retired after 21 years working as the district manager of Western Star Mobile Estates and Mt. Nebo Mobile Estates.
She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 40 years, Mike; their three sons Jamie, Jake (Keela) and Joey; two grandchildren Dylan and Macy; her sister Marilynn (Eldon) Robinson and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Georgia.
Sue loved spending life with her family and going on cruises and trips, getting lost in a juicy chapter book, and definitely loved a good garage sale or shopping spree. Sue was a very dedicated mother to raising her boys - while they were growing up, she was a den mother for Cub Scouts, a troop mother for Boy Scouts and their #1 fan in all their sporting events. Even as they got older, she was the one to give advice and encourage them in their personal and professional lives, always wanting the best for them. Sue loved helping others and looked forward to planning Easter egg hunts and Halloween parties for the families in her parks each year. She was the most thoughtful and giving human being to all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, private funeral services will be for immediate family.
