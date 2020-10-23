Susan Long passed away Thursday October 15th, 2020 at her residence.
Susan was born in 1946 to Chester W. Webb and Alberta E. (White) Webb in Syracuse, New York.
As a young child, she and her family made a memorable cross-country trek by car and resettled in Los Angeles, California. This is where Susan spent her childhood. In her early twenties Susan left the hustle and bustle of southern California and moved to Roseburg, Oregon, where her parents had relocated to some years before. Susan remained in the Roseburg area until 2004, when she moved to the Rogue Valley in southern Oregon, purchasing a home in Eagle Point so she could be closer to her children and grandchildren.
Susan worked full time for most of her life. She was very proud of her time working as a dental assistant and later, when she started her own salvage logging company called Spiderweb Inc.
Susan was a lover of all things outdoors; hiking, biking, early morning runs with friends who met in the YMCA parking lot rain or shine. She loved gardening and planting flowers and always had any number of pots growing some type of greenery from seed. Drawing, painting and the arts were very important to Susan. One of her favorite events was the yearly Umpqua Valley Arts Festival. Susan loved to draw and do watercolor art and was able to frame and display a few pieces of her own work. It is probably safe to say that Susan’s greatest joys in life were her two granddaughters, Kamryn and Jensyn Ford. She loved them fiercely and cherished any time she was able to spend with them being their Nana.
Susan is survived by her sister, Marthalynne Webb; her brother Alan Web (Jane); her daughter Hallie Stanfield (Mark); daughter, Nicki Ford (Eric); granddaughters, Kamryn and Jensyn Ford; niece, Lily Fowler; niece, Jill (Webb) Sabella; and nephew, Leland Webb.
The family asks that you please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of Susan’s fight with this disease.
