Susan M. Keyser passed away peacefully in her home on June 21, 2019.
After graduating from St. Francis Nursing School near Chicago IL, Susan served in the Peace Corps in Honduras. She then relocated to the Seattle area, where her nursing career continued at Overlake Hospital. Twenty years ago, Susan moved to Roseburg and retired as a nurse from the Mercy Surgery Center.
Susan was a kind, generous woman with a strong spirit and always true to her values and convictions. She loved working in her garden and knitting blankets and hats which she donated to the Roseburg Rescue Mission for the homeless.
Susan will be greatly missed by sisters Pat Lake, Elizabeth (Betty) Keyser, Mary Nelson, and brothers Joe, Gene, and Tom Keyser.
The funeral service, at her request, was private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Roseburg Rescue Mission, please visit wilsonschapeloftheroses.com to leave fond memories and condolences.
