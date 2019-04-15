Susan St. Onge passed away April 3rd, 2019, with her family by her side after battling brain cancer for almost two years. She was 58 years old.
Susan was born June 8, 1960, in Roseburg, OR, to Don and Vivian Ludwig. The family moved to Idaho, and then later moved back to Oregon, after their mother passed away. Her family settled in Myrtle Creek, there, she met and married her high school sweetheart, Ken. They had two loving daughters.
Susan was a dental assistant in Riddle for 30 years. Very dedicated to her job and the community, she served with her talent and love for life. You could always count on her help!
Susan was proceeded in death by her father, Donald Ludwig and mother, Vivian Ludwig. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Ken St. Onge; daughters, Brittany Schlottmann and husband Danny, Brenna Freeman and husband Joe; two grandchildren, Charlee, who she adored, and soon to be born Emma; brother, Ken Ludwig; sister, Juli Hendrick and husband Alvie; sister, Sharon Durrant and husband Tom; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Once an Angel on Earth.....Now an Angel in Heaven!
A memorial service will be held April 20, 2019, at two o’clock at Riddle First Baptist Church.
