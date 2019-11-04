Sybilla Pomeroy Avery Cook, ‘Billy,’ a long-time Roseburg resident, died at her home in Portland, OR, Sunday, October 27, 2019.
Born August 20, 1930 in Auburn, NY, Billy married John Cook of Evanston, Il; raising their family in nearby Long Grove, IL. Together they moved to Roseburg in 1976. A lover of books, children, reading and an advocate for libraries, she was a Library Media Specialist at Winston-Dillard and later Glide school districts. She retired from full-time work in 1990, and consulted for the Umpqua, Ash Valley, and Elkton school districts until 1996. From 1988 to 1994, she also served as an Adjunct Library Science Instructor at Western Oregon State University. Always encouraging student readers, with Cheryl Page she published Books, Battles, And Bees: A Reader’s Competition Resource for Intermediate Grades in 1994, taking an active role in establishing The Oregon Battle of Books reading competition. A gifted writer, she wrote many articles and book reviews for magazines, journals, and newspapers. Her book Walking Portland, was published in 1998; (a 2nd edition 2013) also authoring Drawn Together in Art, Love, and Friendships; The Biography of Caldecott Award-winning Authors Berta and Elmer Hader in 2016.
Widowed in 2007, Billy moved to Portland in 2010, where she continued expanding her large network of friends, playing Scrabble and actively participated in numerous writing associations and organizations while remaining politically and socially active with various community and other groups and organizations.
She is survived by her three sons, Hal, Bob and Ray and their wives; her grandchildren, Avery, Matt, Alyssa, Ana and Thomas; and her great-grandchildren, Marlo and Atlas.
A service and celebration of her life will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Willamette Hall, Mirabella Portland, 3550 SW Bond Ave, Portland, OR 97239 from 2-4 p.m. threadgillmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.