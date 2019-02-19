Sylvia Jeanette (Jean) Jenkins, age 79, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away in Roseburg, Oregon, on January 27, 2019, after a brief hospital stay. Jean was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon, to Robert and Pearl Jenkins on October 14, 1939.
Jean moved to Riddle in 1945, when her father took a job as a Gypo Car Loader for Stomar Lumber Company. She and her brother, Bob, shared many memories of growing up along Cow Creek and treks up Jerry Creek during the late-1940s with their pet raccoon. She was a horse lover and had her own buckskin during the 1950s, first acquired as an unbroken 4-year old with much training required, using manuals for which she retained throughout her life. She attended school in Riddle, made lifelong friends
there and had a lot of fun during the “Fabulous Fifties.” She went on to Corvallis to attend OSU and later transfer to Idaho State.
Jean will always be remembered for her generous heart, honesty and zest for life. She was an adventurous woman who lived her life with vigor. Her deep love of pioneer history and Indian artifacts led to her ownership of her store, Millsite Mercantile, in Myrtle Creek for nearly 30 years. She had a vast knowledge of all things antique.
Celebrating Halloween was her all-time favorite. She created numerous haunted houses along her journey. She was still scaring kids at Riddle’s 2018 Trunk or Treat.
Jean was also a Red Hatter. She was known as the Empress of Bling. She enjoyed attending
Funventions and decorating floats for parades with her Royal Rubies. In fact, she left us wearing her red feather boa and told us to follow her trail of feathers.
She is survived by daughters, Kelly Stookey and Paula Stonerod; her son-in-law, Jimmy Martin; her grandson, Tyler Martin (all of Oregon); and her brother Robert (Beverly) Jenkins and family members of Virginia and West Virginia. Among her other relatives, she was especially close to her cousin Fred Rhodes of Arkansas, and second cousin, Keith Pratt of Oregon.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a date to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.