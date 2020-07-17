Tazia tragically left our earthly lives on or around June 29, 2020, when we were notified that her body was pulled from the S. Umpqua River in Roseburg, OR. She was 32 years young!
On December 5, 1987 at Community Hospital in Roseburg, Tazia was born to Tammy and Rick May. Her family loved and adored her. Tammy was in awe of how cute Tazia was and how Tazia never failed to wake with a radiant smile. Tazia loved to pull silkie tags from clothing and rub them under her nose, this would calm and soothe her.
When Tazia was about five years old and her brother Zach, four then, they went to Rock Creek with Grandma Barbara and Grandpa Marvin. While wading Tazia started screaming for “Grampa Honey” to come and get her so the “lobsters” wouldn’t eat her toes.
Tazia was very smart and attended Roseburg schools. She played Roseburg Little League for six years. She loved outdoors and nature, camping, shooting, hiking, swimming and biking. She also never found an animal that she didn’t like and was always dragging home another animal that “needed a home.” Just a few that came home with her were: ducks, ferrets, cats, birds, and fish. Tazia always liked bright colors.
Tazia was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder in her early teens and faced the hideous uphill battle of mental illness. There were many good times and there were sad times.
Tazia gave birth to her son Braxton Dahlgren-May on September 19, 2007. She adored her son and the next eighteen months were probably some of her happiest. She doted on Braxton, playing and reading to him. She cooked and pureed fresh vegetables and fruits so he would have the most nutritious baby foods. But Bipolar soon started rearing its head.
Tazia will always be missed by those who loved her. She is survived by her son Braxton Dahlgren-May; her mother Tammy Arciniega; brother, Zachary M. Pond; brother-in-law, Christopher McKenzie; her father Rick May; very special aunts Debbie Telford and Jackie Mathis; uncle, Russell H. Steele, Seattle, WA; grandparents, Barbara and Marvin Hamlin, Clarence (Hap) and Donna Steele.
Tazia fondly call Grampa Marvin her “Grandpa Honey”. Grandma Barbara fondly called Tazia her “T.” Grandma Donna took Tazia to AWANA where Tazia learned and could quote Bible scripture quite readily.
She is survived by great aunts Shirley Steele of Albq., NM, Hazel Darlene Wolfe, Betty M. Heydon of Indianapolis, Indiana, Margaret N. Arnost of Garretsville, Ohio; great-uncle, Davis N. McElwee of Tampa, FL; stepbrother, Jake Arciniega of Portland, OR; stepsister, Sarah Arciniega; cousin, Becca Meyer; second cousin Liam Starkweather; step-aunts Tami Houde and Teri Hamlin; step-uncles, Marvin Hamlin Jr. and Michael Hamlin. She is preceded in death by great-grandpa, Nolen McElwee of Baltimore, MD; great-grandma, Hazel B. Miller; step-great-grandpa Edward Miller Sr. of Akron, OH; great-uncle Edward Miller Jr.; grandparents George and Betty May of N. Bend, OR; grandmother Mary Sue Warren; uncle Ron Telford of Portland, OR.
Tazia never judged others, she loved and accepted everyone. She would gladly share her last dime with someone else.
You will always be in our hearts Tazia. We are grateful for the time we had with you. Whenever we come across loose silky tags, we will know you’re sending your love. Thank you for Braxton; our cups runneth over.
Due to Covid 19, Tazia’s memorial will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Gaddis Park. Wear your masks and bring your chairs. Wear your bright colors; Tazia will be watching.
