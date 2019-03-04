DEWEY – Teresa Ann (Donato), age 66, of Florence, Oregon, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2019, with her beloved husband by her side. Terry was born in Oak Park, Illinois, on November 21, 1952, to Irene and William Donato.
Terry grew up in Oak Park, Illinois, and graduated from Trinity High School. She went on to attend Bradley University where she received a B. S. degree in Science. Terry taught in various school districts in the Chicago area prior to her move to California. There she continued her career and her love of teaching. She was a substitute teacher, taught special education and was a company representative for a reading program.
Terry married Rodney Dewey in 1985. They enjoyed the outdoors and traveling the country. After they retired, they settled in Roseburg, Oregon. During this time, she was able to enjoy her hobbies of card making, crafting and scrapbooking. Terry opened a successful scrapbooking store in Roseburg. In 2002, Terry was asked to join the U.S. Forest Service to accompany the Capitol Christmas tree to Washington, D. C.
After visiting Florence, Oregon, for many years, Terry and Rod decided to settle down in this part of the country they loved. She made many friends in town and taught card making at the Lane Community Campus. She also enjoyed yard sales, clay classes, and more importantly the beautiful Oregon coast. Terry would often be heard singing the song “Coming Home (Oregon).”
Terry was preceded in death by her father, William Donato and sister-in-law, Brenda Donato (James). She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Rodney; her mother Irene Donato (McKinney); siblings, William (Renee), Janette (Thomas Myers), Richard, James (Ava), Thomas (Susan), Robert; loving nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Christopher Hernandez), Lauren, Adrianna (fiancé Jonny), Alessia, Trevor, Jarrett, Nicholas and Anthony.
She will be missed by her loving husband, family and all those who she met and were a part of her life.
A memorial service will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Florence on March 16th, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with inurnment at Pacific Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Wounded
Warriors, Operation Tango Mike in Kelseyville, California or a First Responders Survivors Charity. Burns’s Riverside Chapel Florence Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
